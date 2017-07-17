Third annual Western Livestock judging contest gives 4-H youth a glimpse at PASE contest | TheFencePost.com

During a recent livestock judging contest in Chadron, Neb., children were asked questions about the classes they judged. Anything from which goat was mostly red, to more technical questions like which lamb was docked the shortest, were fair game.

The third annual Western Livestock Challenge was held in Chadron, Neb., in early July. This contest was developed three years ago to give 4-H youth in western Nebraska an opportunity to experience a small sample of what they would see if they traveled to Lincoln for the Premier Animal Science Event, or PASE. PASE is a Nebraska-wide 4-H contest.

"We have highlighted different areas of that event each year, covering the livestock judging, meats judging, skill-a-thon and quiz bowl," said Terri Lemmon, Dawes County extension educator. "The Western Livestock Challenge helps youth learn about issues related to production agriculture and the animal industry."

The contest rotates between the three adjoining counties of Sheridan, Box Butte and Dawes. According to Lemmon, past contests started with a livestock judging clinic by University of Nebraska-Lincoln's livestock judging coach Bradley Bennett. During the challenge, children can compete in a skill-a-thon and a meats judging contest.

"This year, it was hard to find a date that worked for everyone, so we finally settled on the Friday night before our 4-H and FFA progress show," Lemmon said. "Unfortunately, the evening event couldn't include the clinic, and we had to shorten the quiz bowl to stick to our schedule."

The number of competitors was down this year, but the quality of the program was still good, Lemmon said. Those who attended had the opportunity to take home some valuable knowledge, she said.

Despite the tighter schedule, 21 youth and one adult competed in the livestock judging portion of the contest. Those competitors were judged by those who have plenty of experience. They included Sam Dyer-Edelman, former livestock judging coach at Casper Community College, Roy Lambert, Dawes County livestock judging coach and Krista Carter, a member of the UNL livestock judging team.

4-H members judged a class of Polypay breeding ewes, Hereford breeding heifers, boer goats and a class of market swine. Juniors and intermediates gave one set of reasons, while seniors gave two sets.

After observing the children giving reasons, Carter encouraged the children to get more comfortable giving reasons from memory.

"Try to get away from using notebooks," she told them. "I thought is was really hard at first, too, but the more sets of reasons you give, the easier it gets."

— Clark is a freelance livestock journalist from western Nebraska. She can be reached by email at tclarklivenews@gmail.com.