Tom Vilsack, former agriculture secretary calls on younger generation to improve the ag industry

With a new generation heading into the work force, in a position where they can start making a change in the agriculture industry, former Secretary Tom Vilsack called on them to work to make that difference.

Vilsack was the opening keynote speaker Wednesday at the CSU AgInnovation Summit 2.0. In the Colorado State University Lory Student Center, Vilsack, who was the longest tenured member of former President Barack Obama's original cabinet, used his time to explain why young people can use food and agriculture as the first platform to bring people with different viewpoints together for a common good.

"My pitch here is for young people to get engaged," he said.

AGRICULTURE MARKETING

An obstacle that hurts the agriculture community is marketing. Vilsack, who now serves as the CEO and president of the U.S. Dairy Export Council, pointed to labeling as a problem he thinks can be easily solved.

Some companies will label milk with "no antibiotics" while others don't. The catch is, no milk has antibiotics in it.

"(But) doesn't it at least raise a suggestion that the other one does?" Vilsack asked.

What it comes down to is the label is misleading.

Plus, when you have a community-based culture, as seen in ag, it's not beneficial to the industry as a whole when it turns against itself.

"Let's be honest. Let's not try to (hurt) another's product," Vilsack said.

FOOD WASTE, ACCESSIBILITY

Food availability and waster are both problems Vilsack said people should be able to find an agreeable solution for.

"It's going to be hard for us to find anyone (on the political spectrum) who thinks food waste is a good idea," Vilsack said.

But it's not only food waste that's a problem. Having food accessible to everyone is another place he sees as one people can agree on.

While food is a basic need to sustain life, it's not easy available for each person. Vilsack said there are a number of people who struggle with a lack of accessible food, and young people need to find a way to work together to solve the problem so there isn't a lack of food availability.

But the common belief that people don't want others to suffer due to a lack of food available to them, Vilsack said, can be key to working together toward a common goal.

Especially when looking at the potential benefits that come with accessible food.

Vilsack said more accessible food will lead to less health concerns, and less health concerns lead to less time away from school. But that's not of benefit to the community, he said.

That's just part of the reason access to food is important.

Food also is important to the U.S., and most other cultures. Vilsack pointed to food being an integral part of celebration, such as weddings, but also in times of sadness, such as funerals. It brings communities together, Vilsack said.

But more than that, Vilsack said, the problems with food accessibility or waste is a way to get people to work together, despite the country, "being more polarized."

And, turning back to the focus of his talk, Vilsack said solutions can come from the upcoming generation.

"A progressive kid down the hall can get together with a conservative kid and do something about it," according to Vilsack.

