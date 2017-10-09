Tomato and Eggplant Grillers | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1 1/2 pound eggplant, peeled and cut into eight 1/2-inch slices

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. salt

1/2 tsp. pepper

1 large tomato, cut into four slices

1/8-pound julienned fresh basil

1/4 c. grated parmesan cheese

Brush each piece of eggplant with olive oil and sprinkle with salt and pepper.

Place one tomato slice on each eggplant slice.

Divide basil, and place on top of each tomato.

Divide parmesan, and spread over each tomato.

Top each griller with the remaining four eggplant slices.

Grill over medium heat for 5 minutes.

Flip and grill 5 additional minutes.