Tomato-Corn Dish | Sharon Raasch – Imperial, Neb.

1/4 c. butter

1 medium onion, chopped

1 can stewed tomatoes

1 medium head cabbage, chopped.

Celery chunks

Garlic to taste

Salt and pepper to taste

Saute onion, garlic and celery in butter until they turn clear.

Add cabbage and saute for 15 minutes.

Add salt, pepper and stewed tomatoes with juice.

Cook for 30 minutes.

Serve in a glass bowl.