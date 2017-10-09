Tomato Tart | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.

1/2 package refrigerated pie dough

2.5 ounces fontina cheese, shredded

1/2 c. pitted kalamata olives, chopped

1/3 c. sliced shallots

3 heirloom tomatoes, seeded and cut into 1/2-inch-thick slices

3 tbsp. all-purpose flour

1 tbsp. cornmeal

1 tbsp. thyme

1/2 tsp. pepper

1 1/4 c. milk

1 1/2 tbsp. grated parmesan cheese

3 large eggs

2 tbsp. fresh basil leaves

1 c. cherry tomatoes, quartered

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Roll dough into a 12-inch circle and press into a 9-inch deep-dish tart pan coated with cooking spray.

Sprinkle with fontina, olives and shallots.

Arrange half of tomato slices over shallots.

Combine flour, cornmeal and thyme; sprinkle over tomatoes.

Top with remaining tomato slices and sprinkle with 3/4 tsp. salt and pepper.

Combine milk, parmesan and eggs; pour into pan.

Bake for 40 minutes or until set.

Let stand 10 minutes and top with basil.

Combine 1/4 tsp. salt and cherry tomatoes.

Slice tart and serve with cherry tomatoes.