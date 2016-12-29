 Top stories from thefencepost.com in 2016 | TheFencePost.com

Back to: News

Top stories from thefencepost.com in 2016

Check out our top 10 most popular stories online in 2016. From The Fence Post crew, we wish you all the best in 2017!

Veterinary Feed Directive will impact whole livestock industry, but many aren’t aware of the regulation

Two members of Oregon’s Hammond family to serve time in prison after burning 140 acres of BLM land

Niobrara County School District leaves National School Lunch Program for rural students

New rules posing challenges for haulers of livestock

Colorado House passes bill to end rain barrel ban

Baxter Black: Here’s what the auctioneer really means in a sale barn

For Colorado man, bulls become family business after an injury ended his riding career

Where have all the cowboys gone? Top names missing from PRCA standings

Judge rules that PRCA can keep Elite Rodeo Association members out of their rodeos

The Catahoula Leopard: Not your average stock dog

 