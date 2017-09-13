Tractor Supply, FFA to hold national shirt fundraiser

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. — Tractor Supply Company, the largest rural lifestyle retailer in the United States, is partnering with the National FFA Foundation to promote the future of agriculture by selling 2017 National FFA Convention-themed shirts in stores across the country this fall. This year, the annual fundraiser features the 2017 convention theme "I Can. We Will." in support of the advancement of agriculture among American youth.

Beginning Sept. 18, customers can purchase these limited edition shirts for $12.99 (plus tax) at Tractor Supply stores to benefit the National FFA platform, "Living to Serve," an initiative that empowers youth to engage in agricultural programs in their communities, as well as the FFA Alumni Association.

The shirts will also be available at the 90th National FFA Convention & Expo, held Oct. 25–28 in Indianapolis, to benefit "Give the Gift of Blue," a National FFA program that awards personalized FFA corduroy jackets — articles of faith, honor and pride — to hard-working FFA youth members.

"The future of agriculture is vital to the lifestyle Tractor Supply serves," said Christi Korzekwa, senior vice president of marketing at Tractor Supply Company. "This annual fundraiser allows us to partner with FFA in a unique way by investing in the future and reinforcing our commitment to the communities we serve."

In 2016, Tractor Supply's annual shirt fundraiser generated more than $167,000 for the National FFA Foundation, which inspires young adults to become active leaders in their communities through participation in agricultural programs.

"Our partnership with Tractor Supply Company allows us to provide more FFA members with the tools and education they need to pursue a future in agriculture," said Mark Poeschl, CEO of the National FFA Organization and the National FFA Foundation. "This fundraiser exemplifies our commitment to helping them achieve outstanding personal and professional growth goals."