Training available for farmers who want to develop wholesale markets | TheFencePost.com

The Colorado Department of Agriculture and Colorado State University Extension are partnering with the MarketReady team from the University of Kentucky for a two-day course on scaling-up farm businesses for wholesale markets. Potential markets include grocery stores, restaurants, schools and food distributors.

The training will be held on Feb. 15 and 16, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., at the Colorado Department of Agriculture’s Broomfield office. Program topics include packaging, labeling, pricing, supply, delivery, storage, invoicing, insurance, quality assurance and temperature control and communication strategies with buyers. While both days constitute a train-the-trainer workshop, day two is specifically designed for farmers and ranchers, with breakout sessions to develop produce and meat marketing skills and a buyer panel. Registration fees vary, with group discounts for farmers available. Visit http://www.coloradoagriculture.com for details, registration and agenda.

“This training is designed to support farmers, food hub managers, extension agents and other business development service providers,” said Shaina Knight, business development specialist for the Colorado Department of Agriculture. “We are excited to partner with CSU extension to bring new resources to Colorado to help farmers and the professionals who support them.”

Attendees will receive comprehensive program materials, and have the opportunity to meet with retail and wholesale buyers, Colorado Department of Agriculture staff specializing in meat and egg regulation, and with farmers who have built successful businesses using diverse market channels. Participants will be provided lunch on both days.

“This is the perfect time of year for farmers to start thinking about the upcoming season’s business strategy,” said Martha Sullins, CSU extension regional specialist in agriculture and business management. “Support is available and we look forward to connecting our state’s agricultural producers with new resources and skills that will create new business opportunities to expand the supply of Colorado grown foods.”