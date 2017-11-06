Trial for Cliven and Ammon Bundy, Ryan Payne and others to begin Nov. 7

Jurors selection is complete and the trial for Cliven Bundy, his son Ammon Bundy, Ryan Payne and others is set to begin Nov. 7. The men are charged with conspiracy, assaulting a federal officer, extortion and more for the leading a group of protesters or "militia" to stop the federal government from taking Bundy's cattle. Bundy hasn't paid his grazing fees to the BLM for years and allegedly owes over $1 million to the BLM which includes trespassing and late fees.

The men have been awaiting trial in prison for over 18 months with no bond.