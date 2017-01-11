Tributes for Jan. 9 | TheFencePost.com

France Samuel Marsh, 91

Feb. 2, 1925- Sept. 4 2016

Grand Junction, Colo.

France S Marsh, 91, of Grand Junction, died of natural causes on Sept. 4, 2016.

France was born in Estes Park, Colo., Feb 2, 1925. He grew up on his parents ranch, the Wooden Shoe, in Laramie, Wyo.

He graduated from high school in Laramie and enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in December 1944. France was attached to the 390th Bomb Group as a lower ball turret gunner on a B-17 bomber in the European theater. He flew 22 missions and was awarded three bronze stars. When the war ended he spent four months in the military police, was discharged on Dec. 14, 1945 from Lowry Field in Denver.

He returned home and entered the University of Wyoming. France was one of 33 students from 13 western schools to organize the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association and was a contestant in San Francisco at the Cow Palace for the first NIRA rodeo.

After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in agriculture, he ranched with his father, bought a plane and joined the Flying Farmers of America.

France was a cattleman, loved ranching, calf roping, team roping, hunting, flying, fishing and time with his kids and grandkids. He had a great sense of humor and was a true advocate for the agriculture industry.

France and Carroll Salisbury were married on Nov. 1, 1952, and ranched in Montana for several years. Later, they moved to Arizona where he managed a fertilizer business, before returning to Colorado. Eventually, he bought the Saddle Pocket Ranch from Ralph and Marie Salisbury, where they raised their three children.

France is survived by his wife Carroll; daughters, Terry (Chris) Arnold, Ann (Marty) Forster; and son Bick (Rose) Marsh; eight grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and one stepson.

He was preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Rhoda Marsh.

A Mass was held for France Marsh on Sept 8, 2016 at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grand Junction.

William Scott Smith, 53

June 1, 1963 – Dec. 16, 2016

Masonville, Colo.

William Scott Smith of Masonville, passed away Dec. 16, 2016, at the age of 53 after a short and sudden battle with cancer.

Scott was born June 1, 1963, to Billie and Earlene Smith. He lived the majority of his life in Masonville, also living in Eaton, Colorado.

Scott grew up on the family farm and ranch. This is where he developed his love for the land, nature, wildlife, weather, machinery and livestock. For fun, he hunted elk and deer and fished.

He loved four wheeling and shooting the breeze with friends. He loved to watch the elk and hear the bugle of the bulls.

Scott’s working life consisted of logging and cutting firewood, various farm jobs, running a fork lift for Universal Forest Products and Big R Manufacturing.

He drove for Hagemann Earthcycle, DUO Dairy farm and White Excavation. He also drove cement mixers, belly dumps, fixed equipment and plowed snow.

In 2007, he bought his first truck. Keeping with his wry sense of humor, he called his business Truckin Up. He specialized in mountain work; he could take his truck places many people wouldn’t take a jeep.

Scott loved a silly prank or a dirty joke; hated technology, saying often life was just fine without computers, smartphones, fax machines and email. Though he did like his flip phone.

He always tried to find the best deal for his customers and took pride in his ability to fix things himself and doing so at the lowest cost possible. He became a caretaker for many, always generous with his time and giving nature.

He was taken from us suddenly and way too early and will be missed.

Scott is survived by sisters, Karen Baumann and Jamie Smith of Loveland, Colo.; a sister, Korey (Brad) Sedlacek of McCook, Neb.; a brother, Russell Smith of Masonville; nephews Josh Flint and Colton Sedlacek of Gunnison, Colo.; niece, Abby Sedlacek of McCook, Neb.; and his dog, Holly.

He was preceded in death by parents Billie and Earlene Smith.

A celebration for his life will be held in the spring.

James L. Diehl, 53

July 20, 1963 – Dec. 14, 2016

Greeley, Colo.

James L. Diehl passed away Dec. 14, 2016, at Centennial Health Care. He was born in Greeley on July 20, 1963, to Billy Ray and Chary (Bartlett) Diehl and grew up on the family farm.

He graduated from Highland High School and enjoyed the ranch life. He loved to walk his dogs, enjoyed watching the Dallas Cowboys and spending time with his family.

He married Debbie Velarde and she passed away in March 2015.

Jim served as a volunteer with the Weld County Sheriff’s Posse.

Survivors include his son, Kyle (Grace) Diehl; mother, Chary King; sisters, Charlotte (Ron) Shetler, Joni (Nick) Fisher; brothers, Mike Diehl, Gene (Kim) Peterson and Roger Peterson; numerous nieces and nephews; aunt and uncle, Howard and Donna Diehl; stepmother, Georglyn Diehl; stepson, Brian Velarde; dogs Sierra and Duece and a host of friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bill and his wife, Debbie.

A service was held on Dec. 30, 2016, at the Adamson Chapel. Memorial gifts may be made to the “Weld County Humane Society” or “MS Foundation” in care of Adamson Cares, 2000 47th Ave., Greeley, CO 80634. Friends may leave condolences at adamsoncares.com. ❖

Ruby Mae Hergenreder, 68

Feb. 26, 1948- Dec. 21, 2016

Residence: Keenesburg, Colo. Ruby Mae Hergenreder, 68, of Keenesburg died December 21, 2016 at Denver Health Medical Center. She was born February 26, 1948 in Greeley, Colorado to Reuben and Marie (Erbes) Hergenreder.

Ruby graduated from Weld Central High School and attended UNC. Her family lived in Windsor before moving to Keenesburg.

Ruby enjoyed farming with her father and raising cattle.

Ruby was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Roy Raymond Betz. She is survived by numerous cousins.

A Celebration gathering will be held later in the summer. Cremation was entrusted to Ahlberg Funeral Chapel and Crematory. Share condolences at http://www.ahlbergfuneralchapel.com. ❖