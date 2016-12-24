Tributes for Dec. 12 | TheFencePost.com

Lois Jane Waneka, 92

July 4, 1924-Nov. 3, 2016

Residence: Lafayette, Colo.

After a brief bout with Alzheimers, and a recent fall, Lois Jane (Regnier) Waneka went home to be with her savior Jesus Christ on Nov. 3.

Lois was born on July 4, 1924 to Albert and Mable (Drinkwater) Regnier. Five years later, a brother, DeVerne joined their family and they resided in Erie, Colorado during her childhood.

She graduated from Erie High School and attended a business school.

In 1942 she met Charles Waneka of Lafayette, and they married in September of 1946.

Chuck and Lois spent 70 years bonded together in marriage, friendship, work and the joys and trials of life. William, Mark, Ellen and Marilyn were born into their family as they resided on the Waneka Farm east of Lafayette.

Lois was a faithful member of the Lafayette First United Methodist Church and she cherished the relationships she had with her fellow members. She dedicated 35 years to delivering for Meals on Wheels, often to individuals who were considerably younger than her.

Lois was also a member of Study Club, Pinnacle Club, Square Dance Club and the Flying X Ranch and was a proud supporter of the National Western Stock Show Catch-A-Calf program and the Junior Livestock Sale.

She spent countless hours crocheting and knitting clothing and afghans, canning homegrown food, baking delectable treats and creating detailed family historical books.

Lois will be remembered as a strong, faithful, prompt and detailed woman, who loved her husband, children, grandchildren and great grandchildren with all of her heart. She was the glue that held everyone together and vital to the success of the family farm.

She is survived by her husband Chuck of Lafayette, son Bill of Wheatland, Wyo., grandson Tony of Lafayette, granddaughter Molly (Jon Keil) of Buffalo, Wyo., and great grandchildren Ace, Allie, Aspen and a baby boy (due in February) of Buffalo, Wyo. Also mourning her passing are her brother DeVerne (Francis) of Salinas, Calif., three nephews and one niece.

Her parents, Albert and Mable, preceded her in death, as well as her beloved children Mark, Ellen and Marilyn and her grandson Nick.

Services took place on Nov. 10.

Earl M. Walter Jr., 81

Jan. 3, 1935 – Dec. 1, 2016

Residence: Brush, Colo.

Earl M. Walter Jr., 81, passed away Dec 1, 2016. Junior was born Jan. 3, 1935 in Stoneham, Colo., to Earl M. Walter Sr. and Jesse May Walter. He graduated from Sterling High School in 1952.

Walter graduated from Northeastern Junior College before entering the Army where he served two years in Germany.

He met his wife Virginia Adele Jones (Ginny) in Sterling and they married in Atwood, Colo., in 1957. On April 9, 1958 they welcomed their first daughter, Garnet Irlene, and their first son, Gary Alan, on October 6, 1959. On Sept. 8, 1963 their second daughter Kelly Lynn was born and on April 23, 1966 their third daughter Rebecca Sue was born. They welcomed second son and their final child, Patrick Wayne on Nov. 6, 1970.

After serving in the military, Junior worked at Brush Livestock Exchange. He could also be found helping colleagues on their ranches herding, feeding and branding cattle. After LEI, in 1990 he went to work in construction at Lefever Building Systems, and then transitioned to Buildings by Design in 2005.

Junior was a well-liked friend and a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather. He was known for being a “real” cowboy and the life of the party.

In his younger years, Junior was an avid athlete, competing competitively in basketball, fast pitch softball and roping.

He loved being outdoors, especially camping and fishing. His favorite place to be was Hidden Lakes with Ginny. He could often be found on his back patio enjoying a cold beverage with family and friends.

Junior loved watching his grandchildren and eventually great grandchildren play sports, and even played a softball game with them as recently as last summer.

Junior is survived by his wife Ginny of Brush, daughter Garnet Leys of Brush, daughter-in-law Leslie Walter of Wiggins, daughter Kelly (Tom) Lefever of Black Forest, daughter Becky Hansen of Brush, and son Pat (Cynda) Walter of Brush; his eight grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents Jesse and Earl Walter Sr., siblings Mary Bloomgren, Marvin Walter, Eugene Walter, Harrison Walter, Irene Miller and his Gary Walter.

A celebration of Junior’s life was held on Dec. 9 in Brush, Colo. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established at Morgan Federal Bank in Fort Morgan.

Stephen Eugene Carver, 84

Nov. 22, 1932-Nov. 19, 2016

Residence: Valentine, Neb.

Stephen Eugene Carver, 83, was born in Valentine on Nov. 22, 1932, to Frank Alonzo Carver and Greeta Cyrena Gould Carver, joining an older sister and brother. He was a Cowboy from the very beginning.

Gene graduated from Valentine High School, participating in football and basketball. He attended college, and then enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was on Active Duty from 1953-1955, attaining the rank of Sergeant. Gene was on reserve status until March 3, 1961, when he was Honorably Discharged.

Gene ranched with his father raising cattle. Together, Gene and his dad put together quite a herd of Registered Quarter Horses. People came from all over the United States to buy Carver Quarter Horses. Gene trained and rode roping horses, cow-cutting horses and jockeyed racehorses at the track. He showed “At Halter” and several became AQHA Champions. He judged at Quarter Horse Shows across the country. He was quite “a Hand” as they say in the ranch world.

Gene and his future wife, Joan Murriel Hoffman, were married on Nov. 26, 1956. Immediately, they left for Sonora Texas, where Gene was training cow-cutting and roping horses. Joan was his “turnback man” on her horse.

They returned to the ranch in Crookston in April 1957 where they were blessed with four children, Tara Lynn, Terri Lou, Stephen Scot and Laurie Marie. The children worked side-by-side with their Dad on the ranch.

Gene took pride in his hard-working children, and their many accomplishments. He took special joy in his nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

The years had taken a toll on this good, hardworking man. From his many health setbacks, he never gave up trying to get better. He always did as much as he could — he never retired. Gene passed away on Nov. 19, 2016, a few minutes before midnight, with Joan as ever, lovingly, by his side.

Gene is survived by his wife, Joan; his children, Tara (Kerry) Bryant, Terri (Aaron Springer) Carver , Steve (Esther) Carver and Laurie Carver; his grandchildren, Eric (Johanna) Carver, Hanna Carver, Sarah Carver, Stephanie (Andrew) Bryant-Erdmann, Samantha Bryant, Renee Carver, Dustin Bryant, Ethan Springer and Drew (Jillian) Bryant; a brother, Frank Carver Jr., and a brother-in-law, James Hoffman.

Gene was preceded in death by his parents, his sister, Maureen, and his son-in-law Kerry Bryant.

Funeral services were held on Nov. 26 at the United Methodist Church in Valentine. Burial followed at Mt. Hope Cemetery in Valentine.

Merrill Moro “Jim” From, 85

July 18, 1931-Dec. 3, 2016

Residence: Lodgepole, Neb.

Merrill Moro “Jim” From, age 85 of Lodgepole, passed away at the Sidney Regional Medical Center, Saturday, Dec. 3, 2016.

Jim was born July 18, 1931, in David City, Neb., the youngest of four children born to Harold and Hazel (Kilgore) From. The family moved to Deuel County in the early ‘40’s and lived north of Chappell, where Jim went to country school until attending high school in Chappell, graduating in 1948.

He enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps in 1952, serving in Japan as a corporal. Jim returned home in 1954 and began farming again, along with rodeoing with his brother, Bud.

Besides ranching and farming, Jim and Bud started From Brothers Trucking in 1964. He married Mary Jo Teague in 1957, and they had four children.

Jim was a 4-H Horse Club leader for 35 years and helped start the Jess Grasz Jr. Rodeo in memory of his good friend Jess. He was a member of the American Legion Post #286 and served as Commander for sixteen years, up until the time of his death. He organized military services in the mounted honor guard at the annual Lodgepole Old Settlers Parade for more than 50 years, including in 2016 and served on the Cheyenne County Veteran’s Committee. He was on the Old Settlers Committee for many years and always helped where he could.

He was preceded in death by his parents, in-laws, brother Bud and sister Jessie June Helus. Survivors include his wife, Mary Jo, children Sandy, Steve, Mike, all of Lodgepole, Amy (Tom) Michalek, granddaughter Grace Michalek of Hastings, his sister Marge Nelson, beloved brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and many nieces and nephews.

Jim enjoyed attending the Marine Corps birthday party for many years and was always a Marine at heart. His family and many friends will dearly miss him.

Funeral services were on December 8th in the Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in Lodgepole with Pastor Kathy Montira officiating. Military graveside honors followed in the Pleasant View Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made in Jim's name to the American Legion Post #286 or the Lodgepole Old Settlers Days Committee.

Dale DeVere Olsen, 92

Jan. 25, 1924-Nov. 19, 2016

Residence: Casper, Wyo.

Dale DeVere Olsen went to his heavenly home on November 19, 2016. Dale was born on January 25, 1924 in Greeley, Colo to Albert H. and Esther S. Olsen. He was raised on farms in Loveland and Greeley. He attended school at Hazelton and graduated from Greeley High School in 1942.

In 1949 he married Charlene Jack of Greeley. He worked on and eventually bought Charlene’s parents’ farm east of Lucerne which was their home for over 25 years.

Dale farmed sugar beets and corn and raised cattle and swine. During this time they had three children, Jack, Jill and Jody. In addition to farming, Dale sold Nachurs Fertilizer and crop insurance.

Even though Dale and Charlene divorced, they remained lifelong friends and supportive of their children. Dale continued farming doing custom jobs in Platteville, Fort Collins and Nunn. He moved to Nunn in 1986 and did custom combining for Barnes’ Farms in Nunn until his retirement in 2002.

He remained in the Nunn area until his health deteriorated in 2014. At this time, he chose to move to Casper to live with his son and family. He remained there until his passing.

One of Dale’s favorite hobbies was bowling. He was in many bowling leagues, loved bowling with his grandkids and even bowled a Turkey on his 85th birthday! He also loved working on old cars, tractors and farm equipment and always maintained a fabulous garden.

He was a member of the First Congregational Church in Greeley, Elks Lodge 809, and Galeton Lions Club. He also served as 4-H leader, and secretary-treasurer of the Briggsdale Grazing Association.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Esther Olsen and his brother Donald R. (Charlene) Olsen. He is survived by sister, Marilynn (Mike) Loustalet, Greeley, his children, Jack DeVere (Linda) Olsen, Casper, Wyoming, Jill Dalene (Jim) Dillon, Stafford, Kansas, and Jody Dyan Olsen, Greeley. He has five grandchildren, Jameson (Rachel) Dillon, Jeffrey (Becca) Dillon, Barnanbas (Lauryn) Olsen, Jonathan (Sarah) Olsen, and Elicia (Dustin) Lindahl, and six great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service was held on Nov. 28, 2016 at the Allnutt Macy Chapel with a reception to follow in the Allnutt Reception Center.

Memorials in his honor can be made to Transitions Hospice of Casper, Wyoming or “His Little Feet” Children’s International Ministry, both in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 702 13th Street, Greeley, CO 80631.