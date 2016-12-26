Tributes for Dec. 19 | TheFencePost.com

Dale DeVere Olsen, 92

Jan. 25, 1924- Nov. 19, 2016

Residence: Casper, Wyo.

Dale DeVere Olsen went to his heavenly home on Nov. 19, 2016. Dale was born on Jan. 25, 1924 in Greeley, Colo., to Albert H. and Esther S. Olsen. He was raised on farms in Loveland and Greeley. He attended school at Hazelton and graduated from Greeley High School in 1942.

In 1949, he married Charlene Jack of Greeley. He worked on and eventually bought Charlene’s parents’ farm east of Lucerne which was their home for over 25 years.

Dale farmed sugar beets and corn and raised cattle and swine. During this time they had three children, Jack, Jill and Jody. In addition to farming, Dale sold Nachurs Fertilizer and crop insurance.

Even though Dale and Charlene divorced, they remained life-long friends and supportive of their children. Dale continued farming doing custom jobs in Platteville, Fort Collins and Nunn. He moved to Nunn in 1986 and did custom combining for Barnes’ Farms in Nunn until his retirement in 2002.

He remained in the Nunn area until his health deteriorated in 2014. At this time, he chose to move to Casper to live with his son and family. He remained there until his passing.

One of Dale’s favorite hobbies was bowling. He was in many bowling leagues, loved bowling with his grandkids and even bowled a turkey on his 85th birthday! He loved working on old cars, tractors and farm equipment and always maintained a fabulous garden.

He was a member of the First Congregational Church in Greeley, Elks Lodge 809 and Galeton Lions Club. He also served as 4-H leader, and secretary-treasurer of the Briggsdale Grazing Association.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Esther Olsen and his brother Donald R. (Charlene) Olsen. He is survived by sister, Marilynn (Mike) Loustalet, Greeley, his children, Jack DeVere (Linda) Olsen, Casper, Wyo., Jill Dalene (Jim) Dillon, Stafford, Kan., and Jody Dyan Olsen, Greeley. He has five grandchildren, Jameson (Rachel) Dillon, Jeffrey (Becca) Dillon, Barnanbas (Lauryn) Olsen, Jonathan (Sarah) Olsen, and Elicia (Dustin) Lindahl and six great grandchildren.

A Memorial Service was held on Nov. 28, 2016 at the Allnutt Macy Chapel and a reception followed in the Allnutt Reception Center.

Memorials in his honor can be made to Transitions Hospice of Casper, Wyo., or “His Little Feet” Children’s International Ministry, both in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 702 13th St, Greeley, CO 80631.

Melvin Lamar Hoke, 87

Jan. 27, 1929-Dec. 10, 2016

Residence: Hereford, Colo.

Melvin Lamar Hoke, 87, passed away peacefully Dec. 10, 2016, at his residence in Hereford after a long battle with dementia.

Melvin was born Jan. 27, 1929 in Weldona, Colo., and raised in the Keenesburg-Greeley area. He was a life-long resident of Weld County.

He graduated from University High School in Greeley in 1947 and then enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1948. After basic training, he was assigned to an engineering unit constructing buildings for U.S. bases in Okinawa, Japan. The carpentry skills he learned there served him well throughout the rest of his life.

At the outbreak of the Korean War in 1950, Melvin was recalled to active duty and served in combat with an American unit attached to the South Korean Army. After returning to the United States, Melvin served on the Greeley Police Department and Colorado State Patrol for nearly 10 years.

On Oct. 29, 1953, Melvin married Donna Kopsa of Galeton, Colo. In 1963, Melvin and Donna purchased a farm near Hereford which they later turned into a successful dairy business known as The Hoke Dairy. Melvin had a life-long love of farming and was involved in agriculture most of his life, even when working various other jobs.

Melvin loved his children, and especially enjoyed his grandchildren. He loved watching them grow up to be fine young adults. He loved sharing his life stories.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Donna Hoke; three of his children and their spouses: Randy (Cheryl) Hoke of Broomfield, Colo., Audie (Cherie) Hoke of Bryan, Texas, Karen (Jim) Cass of Hereford, Colo,; seven grandchildren: Bethany Hoke, Lisa Hoke, Jaimy Cass, Brent (Danielle) Cass, Janelle (Matt) Manore, Adele Cass, Jade Cass; and one great granddaughter: Aspen Manore. He is also survived by two sisters: Daisy Croissant and Donavay Kimble; and sister-in-law: Martha Hoke.

Melvin is preceded in death by his daughter: Shari DeAnn Cozad; granddaughter: Kacie Lyn Cozad; three brothers: Everett, Leonard and Bob; and sister Yvonne.

Services will be held at 12 p.m. on Dec. 22 at the Stoddard Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: Christmas Crusade for Children in care of Stoddard

Richard Lee Will, 71

July 23, 1945-Dec. 5, 2016

Residence: Eaton, Colo.

Richard Lee Will, 71, passed away on Dec. 5, 2016, surrounded by his loving family at Tru Hospice of Northern Colorado in Greeley. He was born on July 23, 1945, to Fritz O. and Molly (Mueller) Will in Greeley. Richard grew up in the Briggsdale and Eaton areas, graduating from Briggsdale High School in 1963.

He married Linda (Collins) Will on July 14, 1967, and they had two children. Richard worked for Beegles Aircraft from 1965 until 1990 before getting into the antique auto restoration business. Restoring antique autos was his passion. He worked on several movie sets preparing cars to be driven in the films.

Richard retired from his business in 2016 because of health issues. At the time of his passing, he was restoring a family-owned 1957 Buick Special.

Richard is survived by his wife, Linda of 49 years; children, Kim (Mike) Langan and Shaunna (Lester) Philpott; grandchildren, Charles, RJ, Mark, Luke, and Lilee; siblings, Fred, Leonard (Nancy), Larry and Lynelle Will; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Nancy.

Richard loved his wife, daughters and grandchildren more than anything. He would go out of his way to help anyone. He will be greatly missed.

Memorial Services were held Dec. 12, 2016, at the Eaton Country Club. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Tru Hospice of Northern Colorado in the memory of Richard Will. Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.ncccremation.com. ❖

Dean Starr, 86

Oct. 1, 1930-Nov. 20, 2016

Residence: Sidney, Neb.

A Celebration of Life Services was held Dec. 1 at the First United Methodist Church in Sidney. Graveside inurnment with Military Honors followed at the Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Memorial contributions may be made in Dean’s name to the Sidney American Legion Post #17 or the Sidney Volunteer Fire Department. Gehrig-Stitt Chapel & Cremation Service was in charge of Dean’s care and funeral arrangements.

Dean Elvin Starr, the son of Faye Everett and Leva Viola (Chadwick) Starr was born on Oct. 1, 1930 in Marsland, Neb.

Dean collected scrap iron, worked with the Boy Scouts as a messenger during air raid drills, worked on a war housing project, helped local farmers with beans and picking potatoes alongside prisoners of war.

Dean, along with his father, was instrumental in the building of Terry Town. On Nov. 15, 1950 Dean enlisted in the United States Navy. He served on the U.S.S. Sicily and received an Honorable Discharge on Nov. 5, 1954.

On Sept. 7, 1984, Dean was united in marriage to Susan Kraft in Sidney. Dean served on the Volunteer Fire Department from Dec. 5, 1968 until his death. He was a member of the Sidney American Legion, VFW and DAV.

He retired from the United States Postal Service following 20 years of employment as a rural mail carrier.

He loved his family and being outdoors. Dean enjoyed sitting in his outdoor swing, doing search and find puzzles and reading. He was a life-long carpenter, served as the City of Sidney Building Inspector, worked for Bayard Wilbert Bault Company and helped at the Gehrig & Son Mortuary.

Dean is survived by his wife Susan of Sidney; brother Bruce (Sandy) Starr of San Diego, Calif.; children Cyndi (Randy) Christensen of Lorenzo, Neb,, Dean (Tilly) Brauer of Phoenix, Ariz., and Denise Howard of Navasota, Texas; step-children Tamera (Doug) Loomis of Thornton, Colo., Gary Dale Van Natter of Lincoln, Neb., and Darin (Sue) Van Natter of Sidney; brother-in-law Robert McGrew of Sioux Falls, S.D., sisters-in-law Katie (Johhny) Barber of Fort Morgan, Colo., Betty (Jim) Jones of Bryant, Wis., Bertha Campbell of Hannibal, Mo., and Ilene Vian of Scottsbluff.

Dean was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents, sister Betty Mcgrew, daughter Wendy Lou Star, brother Loren Starr, stepson Jerry Van Natter and numerous extended family members.