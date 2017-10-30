Tropical Salsa | Marlene Maurer – Lakewood, Colo.
October 30, 2017
1/2 c. finely chopped red onion
2 mangoes, peeled and diced small
2 tbsp. fresh lime juice
1/2 c. finely minced fresh cilantro leaves
1 to 2 tbsp. rice vinegar
Place chopped onion in a heat-proof bowl or measuring cup and add boiling water to cover.
Let stand for a few minutes.
In the meantime, mix fruit and juice in a large bowl.
Add cilantro and vinegar and mix well.
Drain onion and add to the fruit mixture, mixing well.
Taste, adding more vinegar and/or juice if required.