Troy Gentry of Montgomery Gentry, died in helicopter crash today

It is with great sadness that we confirm that Troy Gentry, half of the popular country duo, Montgomery Gentry, was tragically killed in a helicopter crash which took place at approximately 1 p.m. today in Medford, N.J., according to the country duo's website.

They were scheduled to perform tonight at the Flying W Airport & Resort in Medford. Troy Gentry was 50 years old.

Details of the crash are unknown.

Troy Gentry's family wishes to acknowledge all of the kind thoughts and prayers, and asks for privacy at this time.