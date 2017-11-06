Trump administration releases climate change report

The U.S. Global Change Research Program on Nov. 3 released a long-awaited report on climate change that is in conflict with how the Trump administration views the subject.

"This assessment concludes, based on extensive evidence, that it is extremely likely that human activities, especially emissions of greenhouse gases, are the dominant cause of the observed warming since the mid-20th century," the report states.

"For the warming over the last century, there is no convincing alternative explanation supported by the extent of the observational evidence."

Bloomberg published an analysis of why the administration allowed the report to be released.