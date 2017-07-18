Trump notes farmers in ‘Made in America’ speech | TheFencePost.com

In his remarks on July 17 at his "Made in America Product Showcase," President Donald Trump mentioned farmers several times and pointed out Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue.

After being introduced by Vice President Mike Pence, Trump opened his remarks by saying "And you know, Mike, it is true that, as I walked through the halls, we saw so many great companies, but the gentleman who was in charge of Omaha Beef — they do beef — he hugged me, he wanted to kiss me so badly."

"Because he said, our business is a whole different business now because you got China approved; the other administrations couldn't even come close. And I told him, you know how long it took? One sentence. I said, 'President Xi, we'd love to sell beef back in China again.' He said, 'You can do that.' That was the end of that. Right? Sonny. The great Sonny Perdue. So we're very happy."

Later in the speech, he said, "American workers, farmers and innovators are really the best in the world — we know that. And what we're doing (with) that is we're displaying those talents. You construct and harvest the products that fill our homes, feed our families and defend our nation and enrich our lives. I want to make a pledge to each and every one of you: No longer are we going to allow other countries to break the rules, steal our jobs and drain our wealth — and it has been drained. It has been drained."

And finally, he said, "My administration is removing the burdens and regulations on your companies so that you can compete, thrive and grow. How many of you have noticed this so far? Because it's a big, big difference, right? That's a big, big difference. The people are coming up to me — they can't even believe it.

"We took the farmer's land away. We took the homebuilders' land away. They have their land back now, and they're building homes and they're farming their farms, and it's a beautiful thing to see. And they're so thankful."

Among the agriculture-related products displayed at the "Made In America" event:

» Wine, The California Wine Institute, California

» Fast food, Chick-Fil-A, Georgia

» Rum, Koloa Rum Co., Hawaii

» Farm equipment, Caterpillar, Illinois

» Brooms, Broomcorn Johnny's, Indiana

» Crab pots, Eddie Heath's Crab Pots, Maryland

» Wool blankets, Faribault Woolen Mill, Minnesota

» Fishing gear, Simms Fishing, Montana

» Beef, Greater Omaha Packing, Nebraska

» Candy, Kimmie Candy, Nevada

» Doughnuts, Cider Bellies Doughnuts, New Hampshire

» Soup, Campbell's Soup, New Jersey

» Soda, Cheerwine, North Carolina

» Shovels, rakes and hoes, Bully Tools, Ohio

» Trencher/excavator, Ditch Witch, Oklahoma

» Wheel barrows, Ames, Pennsylvania

» Beer, Narragansett Brewing Company, Rhode Island

» Shotgun chaps, K Bar J Leather, South Dakota

» Cowboy hats, Stetson, Texas

» Maple syrup, Dubie Family Maple, Vermont