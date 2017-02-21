Trump sends RFA letter of support on RFS | TheFencePost.com

The Renewable Fuels Association on Feb. 21 released a letter from President Donald Trump reiterating his support for the Renewable Fuel Standard.

The letter was sent to the National Ethanol Conference that RFA is holding in San Diego.

"Rest assured that your president and this administration values the importance of renewable fuels to America's economy and to our energy independence. As I emphasized throughout my campaign, renewable fuels are essential to America's energy strategy," Trump wrote.

"As important as ethanol and the Renewable Fuel Standard are to rural economies, I also know that your industry has suffered from overzealous, job-killing regulation. I am committed to reducing the regulatory burden on all businesses, and my team is looking forward to working with the Renewable Fuels Association, and many others, to identify and reform those regulations that impede growth, increase consumer costs, and eliminate good-paying jobs without providing sufficient environmental or public health benefit," Trump added.

RFA President and CEO Bob Dinneen thanked Trump for reaffirming his support, which has been in question because Trump appointed former Oklahoma Attorney General Scott Pruitt to head the Environmental Protection Agency and former Texas Gov. Rick Perry to head the Energy Department, both Republicans.