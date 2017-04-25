Trump to listen to farmers, sign order, announce task force today | TheFencePost.com

President Donald Trump will meet with 15 farmers, including American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall, today at 3 p.m. The first name on the list of farmers is Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue.

Ray Starling, the White House aide in charge of agriculture, told reporters late Monday that the president is expected to listen to a wide range of concerns from the farmers from various parts of the country.

The White House released a list of the farmers. (See below)

Starling also said that Trump would sign an executive order for a 180-day review of regulations affecting agriculture and establishing a task force to determine whether another Rural Council like the one in the Obama administration should be established.

Starling also noted that the creation of the task force would "sunset" the White House Rural Council established under Obama.

Starling and the briefing paper both said that "While the Rural Council was noble in purpose, it appears that most of its work was informal and did not focus specifically on economic growth in agriculture or rural America."

A new task force would be multiagency, just as Obama's Rural Council was, Starling said.

During a question-and-answer period, Starling noted that Trump "has never said anything hostile" about temporary agricultural workers."

Starling also said that, while the estate tax is part of the tax reform discussion, farmers are also concerned about the issue of retaining stepped-up basis, a part of the estate tax system which revalues land at current rates for future tax purposes when someone dies.

Farmer Roundtable including 15 farmers from around the U.S.:

Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue

Lisa Johnson-Billy, farmer and former Oklahoma House member, Lindsay, Okla.

Luke Brubaker, Brubaker Farms, Mount Joy, Pa.

Hank Choate, Choate's Belly Acres, Cement City, Mich.

Tom Demaline, Willoway Nurseries, Avon, Ohio

Zippy Duval, President of American Farm Bureau Federation and a farmer from Greensboro, Ga.

Valerie Early, National FFA Central Region vice president and former 4-H member, Wykoff, Minn.

Lynetta Usher Griner, Usher Land and Timber, Inc., Fanning Springs, Fla. (also farms in Kansas

A.G. Kawamura, Orange County Produce, Newport Beach, Calf.

James Lamb, Lamb Farms and Prestage Farms, Clinton, N.C.

Bill Northey, Iowa Secretary of Agriculture

and farmer Spirit Lake, Iowa

Jose Rojas, VP of Farm Operations for Hormel, Colorado Springs, Colo.

Terry Swanson, Swanson Farms, Walsh, Colo.,

Maureen Torrey, Torrey Farms, Elba, N.Y.

Steve Troxler, NC Commissioner of Agriculture

and farmer Browns Summit, N.C.