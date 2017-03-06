U of Missouri professors: Grain, oilseed demand may not be as great in future | TheFencePost.com

Future world demand for grains and oilseeds may not be as great as some analysts have said, two University of Missouri professors write in a paper published by Wiley Agribusiness.

"Chinese demand and biofuel production account for the entire net increase in world per-capita grain and oilseed consumption since 1980. If biofuel expansion and Chinese consumption growth slow, a key question is whether a new engine of demand growth will emerge," Patrick Westhoff and Wyatt Thompson write in their paper.

"Decisions made by farmers, agribusinesses, policy makers and consumers will all affect future food supplies and prices," they add.

Follow this link to find the paper: http://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1002/agr.21502/full