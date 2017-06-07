UNL wheat and field pea plot tours scheduled for June 21-22 in several counties | TheFencePost.com

University of Nebraska winter wheat and field pea plot tours are scheduled for June 21 and 22 at several locations around western Nebraska, providing farmers and others with an opportunity to learn more about new varieties and other topics relevant to wheat and pea.

WHEAT PLOT TOURS

Wheat variety trial plots are located in Cheyenne, Box Butte and Kimball counties. The varieties include both experimental lines and also varieties that have been commercially released, from both public breeding programs such as UNL, and private breeding programs, such as Syngenta and Lima Grain Cereal Seeds. Most varieties are hard red winter wheat, but there are also several hard white wheat varieties.

The schedule of wheat tours:

June 21, 8 a.m., Cheyenne County at High Plains Ag Lab (Rainfed): From HPAL office, 0.25 miles east on Cr. Rd. 32N, then north on trial road. Plot is on Field 23.

June 21, 3 p.m., Box Butte County (Irrigated): From Hemingford, 1 mile west on Nebraska Highway 2, 0.5 miles north on CR 71. Plot is on the west side of road on Darby Jespersen's farm.

June 21, 5 p.m., Box Butte County (Rainfed): From Hemingford, about 5 miles south on Highway 2, then about 0.6 miles south on CR 67. Plots are on the west side of the road, on Chris Cullan's farm. From Alliance: 8 miles north on Highway 385, 4 miles north on Highway 2, 0.25 miles west on Hall Road; south on CR 67.

June 22, 8 a.m., Kimball County (Rainfed): From Kimball, 2.5 miles south on Highway 71; 4 miles west on CR 28; 2 miles south on CR 33; 0.5 miles west on CR 24. Plot is on the north side of the road on Damon Birkhofer farm.

Specialists and crop breeders from the public sector, as well as representatives of private seed companies, will be on hand at wheat tour stops. Discussion topics will include genetics (new varieties on the horizon) and also production issues, such as diseases (especially wheat streak mosaic and other fungal diseases); insects like wheat stem sawfly; and weed management.

PEA FIELD DAYS

Field pea plot tours are scheduled for Cheyenne, Scotts Bluff and Box Butte counties. These tours will feature 20 to 25 varieties at each location from commercial seed companies Pulse USA, Meridian, Northern Seed and Legume Logic, and representatives from local elevators. These include varieties currently being grown in Nebraska as well as experimental lines that represent potential new varieties. Discussion will include 2016 data and 2017 crop condition.

Dates and locations of the field pea plot tours are:

June 21, 8 a.m., Cheyenne County at High Plains Ag Lab (Rainfed): From HPAL office, 0.25 miles east on Cr. Rd. 32N, then north on trial road.

June 22, 9 a.m., Box Butte County: From Hemingford, 5 miles south on Highway 2; about 3 miles west on Hall Road. Plot is on the south side on Brad Hansen's farm. From Alliance: 8 miles north on Highway 385; 4 miles north on Highway 2; 3 miles west on Hall Road.

June 22, 1 p.m. Scotts Bluff County: UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center small plot area, 4502 Avenue I, Scottsbluff.

"We appreciate the generosity of the co-operative growers," said Dipak Santra, alternative crops breeding specialist at the UNL Panhandle Research and Extension Center. "Thanks for letting us put the test plots on your farms, to Chris Cullan and Darby Jespersen both for wheat in Box Butte County, Damon Birkhofer for wheat in Kimball County, and Brad Hansen for pea in Box Butte County."

For more information, call Dipak Santra at (308) 632-1244 or (970) 397-9817 (cell) or Vernon Florke at (308) 249-3161.