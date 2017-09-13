USDA accepting applications for Borlaug fellowship program

The U.S. Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the 2018 Norman E. Borlaug International Agricultural Science and Technology Fellowship Program. The program offers training and collaborative research opportunities to scientists, researchers and policymakers from 40 eligible countries. Fellows will work one-on-one with a mentor at a U.S. university, research center, or government agency, usually for eight-12 weeks. The U.S. mentor will later visit the fellow's home institution to continue collaboration.

The application deadline is Nov. 5, 2017.​

Visit the Borlaug Fellowship Program application page to learn more about the program and to apply online at https://www.fas.usda.gov/newsroom/accepting-applications-2018-borlaug-fellowships.