USDA designates 3 Kan. counties as primary natural disaster areas with assistance to Colo. producers

WASHINGTON — In response to a request from Jack Salava, Farm Service Agency's acting state executive director in Kansas, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated Grant, Kingman and Sherman counties in Kansas as primary natural disaster areas due to losses and damages caused by high winds, hail, excessive rain and flash flooding that occurred from May 11, 2017, through June 20, 2017.

Farmers and ranchers in the following counties in Kansas also qualify for natural disaster assistance because their counties are contiguous. Those counties are: Barber, Haskell, Rawlins, Stevens, Cheyenne, Kearny, Reno, Sumner, Finney, Logan, Sedgwick, Thomas, Hamilton, Pratt, Stanton, Wallace and Harper.

Farmers and ranchers in Kit Carson County in Colorado also qualify for natural disaster assistance because their county is contiguous.

All counties listed above were designated natural disaster areas on Aug. 17, 2017, making all qualified farm operators in the designated areas eligible for FSA's emergency loans, provided eligibility requirements are met. Farmers in eligible counties have eight months from the date of the declaration to apply for loans to help cover part of their actual losses. FSA will consider each loan application on its own merits, taking into account the extent of losses, security available and repayment ability. FSA has a variety of programs, in addition to the EM loan program, to help eligible farmers recover from adversity.

Other FSA programs that can provide assistance, but do not require a disaster declaration, include Operating and Farm Ownership Loans; the Emergency Conservation Program; Livestock Forage Disaster Program; Livestock Indemnity Program; Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honeybees and Farm-Raised Fish Program; and the Tree Assistance Program. Interested farmers may contact their local USDA service centers for further information on eligibility requirements and application procedures for these and other programs. Additional information is also available online at http://disaster.fsa.usda.gov.