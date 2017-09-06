USDA goat needs assessment survey closes on Sept. 8

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — The USDA's National Animal Health Monitoring System is in the development stage of its upcoming Goat 2019 study. This study will provide important information about management practices used on U.S. goat operations and will take an in-depth look at the most pressing health issues facing the U.S. goat industry.

NAHMS conducts needs-assessment surveys to determine the critical information gaps related to the industry of focus. NAHMS uses this information and information from other sources to help set study objectives, and the needs assessment questionnaire seeks stakeholder opinions about what topics should be included in the objectives.

Stakeholder input is essential to the success of the NAHMS Goat 2019 study. NAHMS encourages all stakeholders to identify what they would most like to see come from this national study by participating in the needs assessment, available at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/NAHMSGoat2019. The survey will be available from July 31 through Sept. 8, 2017.

For more information, contact Joelle Hayden at (301) 851-4040 or e-mail: Joelle.r.Hayden@aphis.usda.gov; or contact Katherine Marshall at (970) 494-7000 or email: Katherine.l.marshall@aphis.usda.gov.