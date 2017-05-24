USDA webinar: Using fire and grazing to manage grasslands, June 1 | TheFencePost.com

Using fire and grazing management effectively is critically important in maintaining the ecological health of grasslands.

In this webinar, Chris Helzer, director of science with The Nature Conservancy, in Aurora, Neb., discusses:

Fire and grazing management techniques,

The value of biological diversity and ecological resilience in maintaining healthy grasslands,

How fire and grazing can sustain wildlife habitat, pollinator communities and other important components of grassland ecosystems, and

How landowners can evaluate the success of their fire and grazing management practices from a conservation standpoint.

Education credits are available from the American Forage and Grassland Council, the Society for Range Management and The Wildlife Society.

This webinar, sponsored by USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service, is scheduled for June 1, 2017, at 2 p.m., Eastern. Connect to the webinar at http://www.conservationwebinars.net/adobe-connect-webinar-access-instructions. Audio is computer broadcast only.

For more information, contact William L. Hohman, NRCS wildlife biologist, on william.hohman@ftw.usda.gov. Or visit the webinar's webpage at http://www.conservationwebinars.net/webinars/using-fire-and-grazing-to-maintain-productive-and-ecologically-resilient-grasslands.