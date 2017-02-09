USTR to hold hearing on retaliation over EU ban on US beef | TheFencePost.com

The Office of the U.S. Trade Representative has scheduled a hearing Feb. 15 on retaliation over the European Union ban on U.S. hormone-fed beef.
The U.S. won a case in the World Trade Organization in 1999 against the EU ban and the U.S. imposed retaliatory tariffs.
In 2009, the U.S. and the European Union reached a memorandum of understanding under which the EU agreed to phased increases in market access by adopting a tariff-rate quota for beef produced without growth-promoting hormones in return for the U.S. making phased reductions in additional duties the U.S. had imposed consistent with WTO authorization.
But the U.S. beef industry has complained that the EU has been importing the nonhormone fed beef from countries other than the U.S. The Europeans have said that the producers in other countries have had lower prices than U.S. producers.
At the hearing officials will consider reimposing retaliation on a list of products composed of many food products.
The Obama administration initiated the process of reconsidering retaliation, and USTR is apparently moving forward with the process even though Robert Lighthizer, Trump’s nominee for trade representative, has not been confirmed by the Senate.
The hearing will be held in Rooms 1 and 2, 1724 F St. N.W., Washington, beginning at 9:30 a.m. If necessary, the hearing may continue on the next business day.