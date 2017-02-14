 Video: Angus VNR: Consistency is king for Californian | TheFencePost.com

Herb Holzapfel, Willows, Calif., talks about using artificial insemination and the Angus breed to create a uniform product for the next owner, all the way to the consumer.

Courtesty of Certified Angus Beef LLC