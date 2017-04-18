 Video: Rancher uses AI and GeneMax testing to improve his herd | TheFencePost.com

Video: Rancher uses AI and GeneMax testing to improve his herd

Troy Hadrick, of Faulkton, S.D., talks about how he's used artificial insemination (AI) and GeneMax testing to improve his cow herd and their offspring.

Video courtesy of Certified Angus Beef