Vilsack leaves Secretary of Agriculture position a week early | TheFencePost.com

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack left office Jan. 13, after sending an email to USDA employees.

A source close to the secretary said Vilsack and his wife, Christie, are traveling to Mexico until after President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration.

Michael Scuse, the Agriculture undersecretary for farm and foreign agricultural services who has been acting deputy secretary, will be acting secretary.

Although it has been reported that Vilsack will become president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council, he has declined to comment on that report, and has not announced any plans. Vilsack has said he expects to spend most of his time in Iowa, where he has a home, and in Colorado, where one of his grandchildren lives.

Trump has not yet named an agriculture secretary. An agriculture lobbyist told The Hagstrom Report that the selection is still tied up in the Trump transition team’s quest for an Hispanic nominee.

—The Hagstrom Report