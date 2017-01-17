Vilsack to head U.S. Dairy Export Council | TheFencePost.com

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack will become president and CEO of the U.S. Dairy Export Council when the Obama administration ends on Jan. 20, Agri-Pulse reported last week, although Vilsack declined to confirm the report.

Vilsack would succeed Tom Suber, who retired from the checkoff group at the end of 2016, Agri-Pulse said.

“The secretary is not going to comment on his future plans to any outlets until he leaves USDA. He will be focused on his job here until his last day,” Hillary Caron, a USDA senior adviser for strategic communications, told The Hagstrom Report in an email.

— The Hagstrom Report