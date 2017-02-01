Volunteer and be a key part of the Greeley Stampede celebration | TheFencePost.com

The Stampede Wranglers, a volunteer support organization for the Greeley Stampede, is now recruiting new members to volunteer and be a part of Colorado’s premier summer celebration June 23-July 4, 2017.

The Greeley Stampede continues to grow every year, with more than 250,000 guests last year, so the need for more event volunteers increases as well. To aid in the recruitment of new volunteers, the Wranglers are waiving the $55 initiation fee for all new members this year.

The Wrangler organization started out as a handful of members in 1977 and currently has more than 250 active members. In addition to producing the annual summer celebration, the Wranglers host monthly meetings and special membership events like the holiday party, post-event appreciation party and chili cook-off contests. “The Wrangler organization has become another family for me.” said Kevin Carbaugh, Wrangler president, “I have created countless unforgettable memories and built new friendships while being a part of the Wranglers and the Greeley Stampede.”

Wranglers come from all walks of life, not just rodeos. Members must be at least 18 years or older and be able to volunteer at least 10 hours during the 12-day event. Younger volunteers, ages 16-17, can participate through the Wrangler-In-Training program. Volunteer areas include beverages, grounds, hospitality, concerts, parades, parking, rodeos, security, special events and vendors.

“The Stampede Wranglers are the backbone of the event,” said Justin Watada, Greeley Stampede general manager, “Volunteers are the key factor in the success of our event. Without the support of community members, the Stampede wouldn’t be where it is today.”

The Stampede Wranglers are hosting an informational open house on Saturday, March 4, 2017, from 1-3p.m. at the Stampede Office at 600 North 14th Ave. in Greeley. Interested community members are encouraged to attend to learn more about the Wrangler volunteer organization.

The deadline for applying to become a Stampede Wrangler is April 1, 2017. Applications are available online at http://www.greeleystampede.org. Interested community members can also call Kevin Carbaugh (970) 302-0750 or Alex Karrol at (970) 302-4153 with questions.