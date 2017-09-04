Watermelon Pickles | Iola Egle – Bella Vista, Ark.

6 c. watermelon rind

1/4 c. pickling salt

1 quart water

2 c. sugar

1 c. white vinegar

2 sticks cinnamon

1 1/2 tsp. cloves

1 c. water

1 lemon, thinly sliced

Cut pink from green rind and cut rind into 1-inch cubes.

Mix salt and water.

Add rind, making sure all pieces are covered; soak overnight.

Drain, rinse and put into large kettle and cover with cold water.

Cook until just tender, about 25 minutes; drain.

Mix sugar, vinegar, spices and water in a saucepan.

Bring to a boil, then simmer 10 minutes; strain.

Add sugar mixture and lemon to drained rind.

Cover and simmer 15 minutes, just until rind is clear.

Fill hot sterilized jars with rind and syrup, leaving 1/2-inch head space.

Tighten lids and process in boiling water bath for 5 minutes.