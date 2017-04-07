WCREC to hold disease and pest management meeting | TheFencePost.com

A disease and pest management meeting will be held on April 14 from 10 a.m. to noon CDT at the West Central Research & Extension Center, 402 West State Farm Road, North Platte, NE 69101. Keynote speaker Jonathan Lundgren, an agroecologist, is director of the ECDYSIS Foundation and CEO for Blue Dasher Farm in South Dakota. Lundgren's research program focuses on assessing the ecological risk of pest management strategies and developing long-term solutions for sustainable food systems. His ecological research focuses heavily on conserving healthy biological communities within agroecosystems by reducing disturbance and increasing biodiversity within cropland.

Other Highlights:

Pest Control Using Beneficial Insects in Nebraska, Julie Peterson (University of Nebraska-Lincoln)

Biological Management of Crop Diseases, Dr. Tony Adesemoye (University of Nebraska-Lincoln)

Panel discussion and Q&A session with presenters and invited farmers and local on-farm conservation groups.

Registration is free, but they are requesting an RSVP at (308) 696-6740 by April 12.