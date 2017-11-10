Weld County 4-H enrollment is open

The Weld County 4-H Showcase that was scheduled for Dec. 2 has been rescheduled to Jan. 6 from 10 a.m.–1 p.m. in the Exhibition Building at Island Grove (525 N. 15th Ave, Greeley, CO 80631). They will have hands-on activities that relate to 4-H projects for youth ages 5 to 18. Current 4-H members will also have projects that they have made available to view. This is an opportunity to see 4-H first-hand and learn how to join.

Weld County 4-H enrollment for the 2017-2018 year is open. 4-H is a leading youth organization in the nation and serves over 900 youth in Weld County. 4-H provides hands on learning opportunities for youth to gain necessary life skills and become the leaders of tomorrow. Youth begin their involvement by joining a local club where they have monthly meetings and events to learn together.

4-H offers numerous projects for members to build life skills ranging from entomology to rabbits, dairy cattle to cake decorating, and goats to rockets. Throughout the year, youth will work on their projects and have the opportunity to showcase them at the Weld County Fair in July. Along with projects, youth can also attend leadership conferences and events to meet others from the county and across the state.

New members have until March 1 to enroll, however, the earlier you join the better. Youth ages 5-18 as of Dec. 31 are eligible to participate in the program. If you have any questions about the program or the enrollment process, please contact Kim at (970) 400-2079 or visit our website at http://www.weld4h.org.