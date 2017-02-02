Weld County 4-H enrollment is open | TheFencePost.com

Weld County 4-H enrollment is currently open for the 2016-2017 4-H year. 4-H is a leading youth organization in the nation and serves over 900 youth in Weld County. 4-H provides hands on learning opportunities for youth to gain necessary life skills and become the leaders of tomorrow. Youth begin their involvement by joining a local club where they have monthly meetings and events to learn together.

4-H offers numerous projects for members to build those life skills ranging from robotics to heritage arts, sheep to vet science, and horses to leadership. Throughout the year, youth will work on their projects and have the opportunity to showcase them at the Weld County Fair in July. Along with projects, youth can also attend leadership conferences and events to meet others from the county and across the state.

New members have until March 1 to enroll, however the earlier you join the better. Youth ages 5-18 as of Dec. 31 are eligible to participate in the program. If you have any questions about the program or the enrollment process, please contact Kim Sterkel at (970) 400-2079 or visit our website at http://www.weld4h.org.