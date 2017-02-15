Weld County (Colo.) CattleWomen to award scholarship | TheFencePost.com

The Weld County CattleWomen have a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a college junior, senior or a student studying for an advanced degree in the fall of 2017. The student needs to be a Weld County resident, be attending a college or trade school with a minimum GPA of 2.5. The student must be planning to attend a school full time for the 2017-18 school year, in a bachelors or graduate level program.

To apply the applicant must submit: Two letters of reference, a copy of their college transcripts and a brief biographical statement including the following: work history, community involvement, college activities, future goals, and a brief statement on “How I could positively influence the beef industry with my chosen major.”

Send completed application to Sallie Miller, 48335 CR 83, Briggsdale, CO 80611 or smiller@wigginstel.com. Applications are due by April 15, 2017. Winners will be announced by May 15.