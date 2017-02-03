West Central Cattlemen’s Day to be held Feb. 9 | TheFencePost.com

The West Central Cattlemen’s Day will be held Feb. 9 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds in North Platte, Neb., starting at 5 p.m. The topics to be covered will be: Bench Marking Your Cost of Production; Finding the Weak Spots in Your Finances; Use of Technology to Improve Cowherd Efficiency; Options to Guard Against Production Risk in Forage; and Livestock Risk Protection Insurance and Marketing Tools. Speakers include Randy Saner, Robert Tigner, Erin Laborie and Jim Jansen all University of Nebraska Extension educators and Jay Parsons, Biosystems Economist Nebraska Extension.

To pre-register, email Randy Saner at rsaner2@unl.edu or contact the Lincoln Logan McPherson Extension Office at (308) 532-2683.

The final West Central Cattlemen’s Day will be held in Imperial, Neb., at the Public Library starting at 5 p.m. on Feb. 15. To register contact the Chase County Extension Office at (308) 882-4731.