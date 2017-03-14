Wiggins (Colo.) FFA Chapter raises money for Haxtun, Colo., wildfire relief | TheFencePost.com

Supporters, alumni and families of the Wiggins FFA Chapter gathered March 13 in the school cafeteria for the Annual Chapter Hired Hand Auction. The students, all in official dress, served a steak dinner to the line that snaked around the room. The alumni group was outside grilling steaks and overseeing the dinner.

Bryson Miller of Miller and Associates Auctioneers in Brush, Colo., took to the podium and began the Annual Hired Hand Auction, selling each of 33 members and Rockie Ernst, the long-time ag teacher.

As the hired hand portion of the sale concluded, Miller explained to the crowd that when a hog and the meat processing had been donated to the chapter, the members didn't hesitate to make plans to auction the package and donate the proceeds to the Haxtun fire relief funds.

"The chapter unanimously decided to donate because it's a great cause," said Roxanne Bashor, Chapter president. "We have a deep passion for agriculture and this was a chance to come together for a cause that is dear to us and to our community."

Many of the Wiggins FFA members are also student athletes. It was only a few weeks ago the basketball teams from Wiggins and Haxtun met on Haxtun's road to the state tournament. Haxtun beat the Tigers soundly on the court. The students of the small schools in the northeastern corner of the state compete against one another in sports, 4-H and FFA competitions, and other events but didn't hesitate to come to the aid of their neighboring community.

"It's great that the kids decided to assist in those efforts and take money that otherwise would have gone into their chapter funds," Miller said. "It was a great opportunity for the community to come together to support those needs."

The hog, donated by Tom Sears of TGS Welding, and the processing, donated by Your Choice Meats, LLC, was sold and purchased by

SOLD AGAIN AND AGAIN

Teague Family Farms of Wiggins. Tucker Teague, a Wiggins FFA alumni who is a freshman at Texas A & M, stood with his hat in his hand and donated the hog back for Miller to sell again.

"Donating an item back kicked it off and encourages the crowd to donate," Laura Teague said. "It triggered a whole base of good faith in the community and we like to see that."

The Teague family raises cattle, goats and hogs as well as operating a large farm in Morgan County. The fire losses are relatable to them and so many others involved in production agriculture.

The hog and processing was then sold seven more times, garnering a total of $3650.

"That's one heck of a pig," Miller said, as another buyer motioned for him to sell the hog again.

Donors also include Performance Ag, Gabel Farms. Bank of Colorado, High Plains Bank, Ehrlich Farms and Trinity Truck and Auto, and Pope Farms. Auction goers donated an additional $500 in donation cans for a total of $4,150.

The Haxtun area was struck by wild fires last week, destroying homes, farm shops and equipment, pasture acres and huge amounts of hay. To donate hay, contact Dan Firme at (970) 520-0949.