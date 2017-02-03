Winning photos depict spirit of Colorado agriculture | TheFencePost.com

BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Colorado’s diverse agricultural landscape offers the perfect backdrop for photographers. From rolling green fields and winter barns to cattle in the morning light, winning entries in the 19th annual “Colorado … it’s Agricultural” Photography Contest showcase the spirit of Colorado agriculture.

“We received more than 130 entries showcasing agriculture from every corner of the state,” said Wendy White, marketing specialist at the Colorado Department of Agriculture. “It is always exciting to see how photographers capture the fields, farms and families of Colorado agriculture.”

The winners were selected based on relation to Colorado agriculture, creativity and technical quality. The grand-prize winner is Kaylan Greiman of Arvada, Colo., with the entry entitled “Working Hands.” The winning photograph shows a man wearing an American flag shirt atop a wagon and his hard-working hands gripping the reins.

Other top finishers include Travis Harvey of Castle Rock, Colo., first place in the crops category; Brian Biesemeier of Sedgwick, Colo., first place livestock; Sophia Stratton of Berthoud, Colo., first place wildlife in agriculture; and Laura Harwood of Evergreen, Colo., first place open professional.

Individuals receiving an honorable mention include Travis Harvey, Castle Rock, Colo.; Gwen Paton, Littleton, Colo.; Bryan Harding, Berthoud, Colo.; Laura Harwood, Evergreen, Colo.; Luke Gubbels, Northglenn, Colo.; and Karen Mack, Craig, Colo.

Started in 1998, the “Colorado … It’s Agricultural” Photography Contest is sponsored by the AgInsights Committee, Colorado Department of Agriculture and Northeastern Junior College. Winning photographs will be displayed in the Beede-Hamil Agriculture Building at Northeastern Junior College in Sterling. They are also available online at http://www.coloradoagriculture.com. ❖