Workshop about common local insects will be held in Burlington, Colo. | TheFencePost.com

A workshop will be held May 13 with Whitney Cranshaw, Colorado State University Extension entomologist from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Burlington Library on 321 14th Street in Burlington, Colo. Everyone who is interested in learning more about the common insects in the area are welcome.

Attendees will learn about the life cycles of different insects and tips on how to control the insect. This is helpful if there is an outbreak in your landscape. You will learn that some insects are just a nuisance for a short time because they are migrating from one place to another and your landscape is in its path.

This workshop is will benefit beginners and others with advanced knowledge about common insects. Cranshaw is entertaining and brings a lot of interesting facts about insects that he has acquired over the years. If you have an insect you would like him to identify, please bring it in alcohol in a small bottle or container.

The workshop will start at 9 a.m. and break for lunch at noon and continue again at 1 p.m. and end at 3 p.m. If you wish to attend, please contact the Sedgwick County Extension Office by calling (970) 474-3479 and ask for Linda Langelo or contact the Kit Carson County Extension Office by calling (719) 346-5571 and ask for Karen or Jean.