Workshop topic: Basic management of farmland Nov. 2 at Bridgeport

So, you've inherited a farm, now what? Some answers and strategy are available from a workshop scheduled for Nov. 2 at Bridgeport.

The 2 1/2-hour workshop will begin at 9 a.m. at Prairie Winds Community Center. Cost is free, but advance registration is requested to insure enough handouts for the program. To register call the Morrill County Extension Office at (308) 262-1022 before 5 p.m. Nov. 1.

Anyone who owns farmland may want to participate in this seminar for information and education about that ownership, as well as to learn management strategies.

Participants will hear answers to common questions: Am I keeping the farm, or selling it? How do I manage a farm? If leasing, what are key lease provisions? What legal considerations do I have with this decision? And, how do we manage family communications and expectations when other family is involved?

The program is being provided by Allan Vyhnalek and Jessica Groskopf, Extension educators from Nebraska Extension, who provide farm land management education.

"I am contacted monthly from citizens who have had their parents pass away, and now they are managing a farm for the first time in their lives," Vyhnalek said. "They may have even grown up there, but haven't been around for 30 or 40 years, and need to understand that farming practices and management concepts have changed."

This program is offered free and open to the public with funding provided by the North Central Extension Risk Management Education Center and USDA National Institute of Food and Agriculture Award Number 2015-49200-24226.