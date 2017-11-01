WSGA and WACD plan educational and engaging joint convention in Casper, Wyo.

CASPER, Wyo. — Held in conjunction every five years, the Wyoming Natural Resource Rendezvous will welcome approximately 500 ranchers and other natural resource users from across the state for four days of educational sessions, producer focused workshops, live and silent auction and a fun game show themed night called, "Challenge of the Minds."

The Wyoming Natural Resources Rendezvous is a joint convention of the Wyoming Stock Growers and Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts held Nov. 27-30, 2017 in Casper at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center. Detailed schedule, pre-registration, vendor, and sponsorship information is located online under the Member Center event's tab by visiting http://www.wysga.org or call (307) 638-3942 to request additional information.

Special events include Progressive Resource Manager Forum, Make it With Wool Fashion Show, Soil Health Workshop, Agricultural Taxation Workshop, Congressional Delegation Live Video feed, explanation to Beef Checkoff challenges and much more. The final day of convention, WACD will hold a drawing for the Wyoming Natural Resource Foundation's John Deere XUV 560 Gator and Homak Pro-Series Rolling Tool Cabinet. The drawing will be held on Nov. 29 with tickets available by donation at http://www.wynaturalresourcefoundation.com.