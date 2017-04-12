Wyo. Governor’s Brucellosis Coordination Team to meet | TheFencePost.com

The Governor's Brucellosis Coordination Team will meet April 18, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the Sublette County Library in Pinedale, Wyo.

During the meeting, the team will hear presentations about current brucellosis cases in cattle and bison herds in Wyoming, Montana and Idaho, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department will discuss the results of their surveillance for 2016-17 for both hunter-harvested and feedground elk, University of Wyoming researchers will provide the latest information on their work and the current status of the biosafety level 3 facility at the Wyoming State Veterinary Laboratory. There will also be a brief update on an elk movement study currently ongoing in the Bighorn Mountains, a discussion of the recent legislative session will be presented, and any other needed business will be addressed.

The meeting is open to the public, and a public comment period is scheduled.

The Sublette County Library is located at 155 S. Tyler Ave in Pinedale, Wyo. For more information, contact brucellosis research coordinator Bruce Hoar in the UW College of Agriculture and Natural Resources, at (307) 766-3372 or at bhoar@uwyo.edu.