 Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board to meet | TheFencePost.com

Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board to meet

The Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board will meet via teleconference at 9 a.m. on Nov. 1.

The board will be considering setting the price on the wildlife damage management stamp, allocating remaining research/project funds, and receiving updates on various issues.

The twelve voting representatives on the board, their towns, and the areas they represent are:

• Scott Talbott, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department

• Doug Miyamoto, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture

• Bob Harlan, Kaycee, domestic sheep producer

Recommended Stories For You

• Garret Falkenburg, Douglas, cattle producer

• Gene Hardy, Douglas, president of the State Predatory Animal Advisory Board

• Shaun Sims, Evanston, Wyoming Board of Agriculture

• Mike Foster, Casper, Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture

• Bob Phillips, Sheridan, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

• Ron Cunningham, Lander, urban

• Kevin Kisicki, Cheyenne, non-consumptive user/wildlife

• Pete Dube, Buffalo, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission

• Sy Gilliland, Casper, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

The federal ex-officio, non-voting, members to the board nominated by their respective agencies and appointed by the governor are:

• Sandy Underhill, Cheyenne, U.S. Forest Service

• Brad Jost, Cheyenne, Bureau of Land Management

• Tyler Abbott, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Public comment periods are scheduled prior to adjournment.

For a complete agenda and/or for call-in instructions for this meeting, visit the ADMB website at http://www.wyadmb.com or contact Kent Drake at (307) 777-6781.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.

Go back to article