Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board to meet

The Wyoming Animal Damage Management Board will meet via teleconference at 9 a.m. on Nov. 1.

The board will be considering setting the price on the wildlife damage management stamp, allocating remaining research/project funds, and receiving updates on various issues.

The twelve voting representatives on the board, their towns, and the areas they represent are:

• Scott Talbott, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department

• Doug Miyamoto, Cheyenne, co-chairman and Director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture

• Bob Harlan, Kaycee, domestic sheep producer

• Garret Falkenburg, Douglas, cattle producer

• Gene Hardy, Douglas, president of the State Predatory Animal Advisory Board

• Shaun Sims, Evanston, Wyoming Board of Agriculture

• Mike Foster, Casper, Wildlife Services, U.S. Department of Agriculture

• Bob Phillips, Sheridan, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

• Ron Cunningham, Lander, urban

• Kevin Kisicki, Cheyenne, non-consumptive user/wildlife

• Pete Dube, Buffalo, Wyoming Game and Fish Commission

• Sy Gilliland, Casper, sportsmen, outfitters and hunters

The federal ex-officio, non-voting, members to the board nominated by their respective agencies and appointed by the governor are:

• Sandy Underhill, Cheyenne, U.S. Forest Service

• Brad Jost, Cheyenne, Bureau of Land Management

• Tyler Abbott, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. Public comment periods are scheduled prior to adjournment.

For a complete agenda and/or for call-in instructions for this meeting, visit the ADMB website at http://www.wyadmb.com or contact Kent Drake at (307) 777-6781.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.