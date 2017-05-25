Wyoming Board of Agriculture conference call to be held on May 30 | TheFencePost.com

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Board of Agriculture will meet via conference call on Tuesday, May 30, 2017 at 9 a.m.

The Wyoming Board of Agriculture meeting will begin at 9 a.m. and is scheduled to adjourn at 9:50 a.m. During the meeting, the board will review, evaluate and select Adult Agriculture Education proposals, discuss a date for the July Board of Agriculture meeting, and discuss other business as needed.

There will be a chance for public comment and the public is welcome to attend.

The Board of Agriculture enforces the rules and regulations of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. Seven board members are appointed by the governor for six-year terms to represent geographical areas of the state. Board members include: Jana Ginter, District 1; Jim Rogers, District 2; Shaun Sims, District 3; Amanda Hulet, District 4; Alison Lass, District 5; Bryan Brost, District 6; and Kevin Schieffer., District 7. Youth Board Members include: Kendall Roberts, Southeast; Richard Schlenker, Northwest; John Hansen, Southwest; and Cameron Smith, Northeast.

A full agenda with call in information for the meeting can be found at http://agriculture.wy.gov/boa/agenda. The call in number for the meeting is 1-877-278‐2734 Pin number is 643540.