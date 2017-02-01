Wyoming Board of Agriculture to meet in Cheyenne | TheFencePost.com

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Wyoming Board of Agriculture will meet in Cheyenne at the Wyoming Department of Agriculture main office on Feb. 15.

The Wyoming Board of Agriculture will meet at 10 a.m. and is scheduled to adjourn at 3:15 p.m. During the meeting, the board will discuss weed and pest resolutions, Natural Resource & Policy base funding extension requests, receive an update on the Agriculture Producer Research Grant Program, hear legislative updates from ag groups, discuss the Game & Fish Access Recognition Program, and receive Water Quality Grant interim & final reports. Along with this, the board will receive a Rangeland Health Assessment Program update, discuss Conservation District resignations and appointments and handle any other business as needed. Finally, the board will meet at the WDA at 3 p.m. on Feb. 14 to attend the Senate Ag Committee meeting and at 7 a.m. on Feb. 16 to attend the House Ag Committee meeting.

There will be a chance for public comment during the meeting on Feb. 15.

The Board of Agriculture enforces the rules and regulations of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture. Seven board members are appointed by the governor for six-year terms to represent geographical areas of the state. Board members include: Jana Ginter, District 1; Jim Rogers, District 2; Shaun Sims, District 3; Amanda Hulet, District 4; Alison Lass, District 5; Bryan Brost, District 6; and Kevin Schieffer, District 7. Youth Board Members include: Kendall Roberts, Southeast; Richard Schlenker, Northwest; John Hansen, Southwest; and Cameron Smith, Northeast.

A full agenda with call in information for the meeting can be found at http://wyagric.state.wy.us/boa/agenda.

The call in number for the meeting is available on the agenda and the Wyoming Department of Agriculture main office is located at 2219 Carey, Ave. in Cheyenne.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, special assistance or alternate formats will be made available for individuals with disabilities upon request in advance of the meeting.