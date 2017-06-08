Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame Class of 2017 named | TheFencePost.com

The Wyoming Cowboy Hall of Fame board of directors conducted annual business meetings May 20 and 21 at the Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center in Casper. All current WCHF officers were voted in for another four-year term. Shelly Martinez and Wendy Auzqui, board members who requested to retire, were replaced by Wade Lupher of Mountain View and Lee Martinez of Kaycee, respectively. Plans were outlined for the 4th annual WCHF Honoree Induction and associated events, and the Class of 2017 WCHF Honorees was selected.

Forty-five men and two women comprise WCHOF's Class of 2017 Honorees. Listed by their geographic region and county, they include:

Region 1: CAMPBELL — Harold Scott and Robert "Bob" Isenberger

CROOK — Alden C. Robinson and Donald "Dee" Clark

WESTON — Arthur Leslie "Art" Montgomery and Joseph Stephen "Joe" Fordyce

Region 2: GOSHEN — Richard T. "Bucky" Barnett and Joe W. "JW" Buckhaults

NIOBRARA — George Donald "Powder River" Thompson; William "Bill" Greer and Murray Butler

PLATTE – Jimmie and Gloria Grieve

Region 3: ALBANY – Frank "Judge" Lilley and James "Jim" Atkinson

LARAMIE – Charles Dunning and Billy Wilkinson

Region 4: NATRONA – Benjamin "Ben" Roberts and James Henry "Hank" Miles

CONVERSE – William Shaw "Bill" Gray and James Oscar "Jim" Middleton

Region 5: JOHNSON – Church Hill Firnekas and Wes Taylor

SHERIDAN – Floyd "Hawk" Shaffer and Robert L. "Bob" Snyder

Region 6: BIG HORN – Don "Reckless Red" Bell and Jack Graves

PARK – Hugh "Hughie" Maller; Edward "Eddie" Dvarishkis and Cecil Vaughn McMillin

WASHAKIE – Ray Duane Rice

Region 7: CARBON – Louis D. "Louie" Boles and Albert D. "Bert" Johnson

SWEETWATER – Percy Edwards and Abner Luman

Region 8: HOT SPRINGS – Carl Obe Dockery and Ernest Nathan "Nate" Brown

FREMONT – John G. "Jack" Corbett and George Earl "Rasty" Givens

Region 9: UINTA – Lewis "Junior" Martin; Howard Paul "Red" Peterson and J. William "Bill" Martin

LINCOLN – Walter C. "Buster" McIlvain

Region 10: SUBLETTE – Otto Arthur Herman Miller and Robert "Bob" Lozier

TETON – Dail Knori and James "Bill" Beard

The process of selection was begun by committees in 10 geographic regions across the state soon after nominations closed. The WCHF sends each nomination to the county from which it was submitted, where regional honorees are chosen by their respective committees. Nominees ranked at the top in each county are again reviewed during the state board meeting.

Successful candidates and their nominators have just been notified electronically and received their invitations to the 2017 WCHF Induction Ceremony and festivities, scheduled for Sept. 23-24 in Casper.

Headquarters for WCHF participants while in Casper will be Ramkota Hotel and Conference Center, just off the Interstate at 800 North Poplar St. The WCHF has reserved a block of rooms which Ramkota is offering to induction attendees at a reduced daily rate of $74.99. Mention you are WCHF Induction participants when booking to take advantage of the special.

A hospitality room will open near the Ramkota pool Saturday at 6 p.m. for a festive mix and mingle evening including refreshments, silent and live auctions and musical entertainment. Dance music will begin at 9 p.m.

Many regional induction activities will be held across the Cowboy State this summer, preliminary to the state induction. The first regional induction for the Class of 2017 is Region 1, Crook, Campbell and Weston counties, to be held at the CamPlex Wyoming Center in Gillette on June 24 at 6 p.m. Watch this publication for details on that event, which follows the Wyoming Wild Ride Ranch Rodeo.