Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation 98th Annual Meeting Nov. 16-18 in Cheyenne

LARAMIE, Wyo. — "Wyoming Ag Eclipses All The Rest" is the theme of the 98th Annual Meeting of the Wyoming Farm Bureau Federation. The meeting will be Nov. 16-18, 2017, in Cheyenne at the Radisson Hotel.

According to WyFB President Todd Fornstrom, not only does "Wyoming Ag Eclipse All the Rest" but so do its people and the work they do to keep agriculture strong.

"Annual meeting is the heart and soul of where we head for the next year when working on issues impacting farmers and ranchers," Fornstrom said. "We are thankful for all the members who participate in the policy development process."

Farm Bureau's grassroots strength begins at the county level when members discuss issues important to agriculture and continues to the district and then state levels. Policy discussions are the main purpose of the meeting and guide the work of the federation. According to Brett Moline, WyFB director of public and government affairs, resolutions cover a broad range of topics including taxes, wild horses and federal land management.

The featured speaker from the American Farm Bureau Federation will be Ellen Steen, general counsel and secretary. Steen will discuss the role of litigation in AFBF's overall policy advocacy efforts as well as some current and upcoming cases.

"We see litigation as an integral part of how we achieve the best policy for farmers and ranchers," Steen explained. "More law is made in federal agencies than on Capitol Hill, and agencies are subject to lawsuits for most anything they do. In part for this reason, and in part due to natural bias in the agencies, their agenda tends to be driven by the activists' agenda. AFBF legal advocacy helps provide a strong counterbalance in the other direction."

Recommended Stories For You

Young Farmer and Rancher events will also showcase some of the many opportunities available for our younger leaders in the agricultural community of Farm Bureau. The YF&R Collegiate Discussion Meet will be Thursday evening, Nov. 16.

Elections, awards, a WyFB Foundation Knife Raffle and a "Harvest for All" food drive round out the meeting events.

Pre-registration is requested by Nov. 1, 2017. Reservations made after this date, will be honored based on availability. Members or county presidents may submit registrations to Julie Johnson-Doyle at jdoyle@wyfb.org or (307) 721-7723.