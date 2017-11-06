Wyoming joint convention features Progressive Resource Managers Forum

CASPER, Wyo. – Hundreds of ranchers, locally elected conservation district officials and natural resource managers will come together during the Wyoming Natural Resources Rendezvous, Nov. 27-30 in Casper, Wyo., at the Ramkota Hotel & Conference Center.

This joint convention between the Wyoming Stock Growers and Wyoming Association of Conservation Districts features a great lineup of speakers and informational sessions during the Progressive Resource Manager Forum.

The Progressive Natural Resource Manager Forum is four tracks of concurrent sessions with topics on disaster preparedness, livestock management tools, NEPA for Ranchers, cutting-edge water quality science, rangeland health, monitoring and more. The forum is hosted with the help of the University of Wyoming Cooperative Extension.

Track I: "Disaster Preparedness for Ranchers" by UW Extension Specialist Scott Cotton; "Animal Behavioral Management" by Utah State Area Rangeland Extension Agent Beth Burritt; "SuiteWater": A Tool for Resource and Land Management" by WACD Watershed Coordinator Cathy Rosenthal and UW Research on Rancher Perceptions of EQUIP and CSP and Sage-Grouse Conservation Economics, by John Tanaka, associate director of the Wyoming Agricultural Experiment Station and director of the James C. Hagemen Sustainable Agriculture Research and Extension Center; Nicolas Quintana, post-doc and Anna Collins, MS student.

Track II: Part one of two sessions, "NEPA for Ranchers"- Part I by Justin Williams and Joe Budd, Wyoming Department of Agriculture; "Rancher Rules of Thumb" by UW Extension Specialist Bridger Feuz; "From Mapping to Monitoring: "Tracking Wetland Area, Condition, and Significance in Wyoming" by Lindsey Washkoviak, wetland ecologist and Teresa Tibbets, freshwater ecologist Wyoming Natural Diversity Database, University of Wyoming and "Microbial Source Tracking & Monitoring – What have we learned" by Raesha Sells, Crook County NRD; Jennifer Hinkhouse, Campbell County Conservation District; Dave Morneau, Popo Agie CD; Tony Hoch, Laramie Rivers CD.

Track III: Part two, "NEPA for Ranchers" – Part II I by UW Extension Specialists, Glen Owings and Barton Stam and Dick Loper, Wyoming State Grazing Board; "Ag Leasing" by UW Extension Specialist, John Hewlett; "Winter Feeding" by UW Extension Specialist, Chance Marshall and "Microbial Source Tracking – State Perspective" by Jennifer Zygmunt, Nonpoint Source Program manager; DEQ; Wanda Manley, senior microbiologist at Wyoming Public Health Laboratory

Track IV: "Change Vector Analysis: A Tool for Rangeland Monitoring" by John Heyneman, Plank Stewardship Initiative; "Management Succession" by University of Wyoming Extension Specialist Dallas Mount; "Authorities and Responsibilities of Local Workgroups in the Delivery of Farm Bill Conservation Programs" by Rusty Schwartz, area conservationist High Plains Region and Rigo Lopez, Area Conservationist, Rocky Mountain Region and "Wyoming Nutrient Management Strategy" by Lindsay Patterson, Surface Water quality standards supervisor; DEQ

Each track lasts for one hour starting at 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. with a break from 12-1:30 p.m. for the Make it with Wool Fashion Show and Luncheon. For a detailed schedule of the Wyoming Natural Resources Rendezvous and to pre-register visit our Member Center event page at http://www.wysga.org or call (307) 638-3942.