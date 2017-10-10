Wyoming State Fair advisory board to meet Oct. 17-19 in Douglas

DOUGLAS, Wyo. – The Wyoming State Fair Advisory Board will meet in Douglas on Oct. 17-19, 2017 on the Wyoming State Fairgrounds to discuss the 2017 Wyoming State Fair and attend the Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands & Water Resources Committee meeting.

On Tuesday, the WSF advisory board is scheduled to meet from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the Wyoming State Fair Ag Hall Conference Room. During this section of the meeting, the board will discuss the upcoming Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands & Water Resources Committee meeting, the 2017 Wyoming State Fair, and any other business as needed.

On Wednesday, the WSF advisory board will attend the Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands & Water Resources Committee meeting in Douglas from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. in McKibben Cafeteria.

Finally, on Thursday, the board will meet in the Wyoming State Fair Ag Hall Conference Room from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. to review and discuss the Joint Agriculture, State and Public Lands & Water Resources Committee meeting held the previous day, continue discussions of the 2017 Wyoming State Fair if needed, and cover any other necessary business.

There will be a chance for public comment on each day of the meeting and the public is welcome to attend.

The Wyoming State Fairgrounds is located at 400 W. Center St. in Douglas Wyo. For more information, visit http://www.wystatefair.com.