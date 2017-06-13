Wyoming State Fair advisory board to meet via conference call | TheFencePost.com

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Wyoming State Fair advisory board will meet via conference call on Thursday, June 15, 2017, at 9 a.m.

The Wyoming State Fair Advisory Board will start the meeting at 9 a.m. During the meeting, the board will review and discuss the schedule and changes for the 2017 Wyoming State Fair, review and approve the minutes from the previous meeting, discuss and follow-up on items in the minutes from the previous meeting, discuss needed appointments and reappointments, and cover any other business as needed.

There will be a chance for public comment during the meeting.

The Wyoming State Fair Advisory Board helps guide the Wyoming State Fair and help address any issues that may come up before, during, or after the Wyoming State Fair. Board members include: Jeff Ketcham, District 1; Scott Lake, District 2; Jim Mickelson, District 3; Vacant, District 4; Jim Gill, District 5; Loren Heth, District 6; and Barney Cosner, District 7. Other members include: Joe Rankin, Converse County apointee; Johnathan Despain, Dean of College of Agriculture appointee; Stacy Broda, Wyoming FFA Association appointee; James Goodrich, director of the Wyoming State Fair; Vicki Rupert, deputy director of the Wyoming State Fair; and Doug Miyamoto, director of the Wyoming Department of Agriculture.

The call in number for the meeting is 1-877-278-2734 and the participant pin number is 795536.